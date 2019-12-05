|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Thomas C. McMullen, Jr., passed away December 3, 2019 at Hospice of West AL in Tuscaloosa at age 74. A celebration of life service will be Friday, December 6, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lake United Methodist Church, with Dr. Kevin Thomas and Rev. Melody Traylor officiating. Visitation will follow in the Fellowship Hall. There will be a private family burial at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home will be directing all arrangements.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Tom McMullen and Sara McMullen Sharpe; and his in-laws, Roy and Maudine Madison.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 51 years, Deloris Madison McMullen; son, Chason McMullen (Kim); and daughter, Laura Farmer (Brandon); beloved grandchildren, Mary Madison Farmer, Olivia Farmer, Sara Chase McMullen and Mason McMullen; brother Doster L. McMullen (Susan), all of Tuscaloosa; nieces, Amy McMullen, Birmingham, Ala. and Peyton Franco (Joey) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; his faithful Westie companion, Corky; and numerous cousins who were very dear to him.
Born in Mobile on September 9, 1945, his family moved to Tuscaloosa when he was a preschooler, and he remained a lifelong resident here. He attended Tuscaloosa City Schools, graduating from Tuscaloosa High School in the Class of 1963. He attended college at Marion Military Institute, and he served in the Army National Guard. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing tennis at The Racquet Club and later continued playing at Tuscaloosa Country Club and Indian Hills Country Club. Tommy began his career in construction as an apprentice at Madison Masonry Co., Inc. where he eventually became an owner and President. He was also on the Board of Directors at Tuscaloosa Academy and was a member of Forest Lake United Methodist Church.
Known as "Pops" by his grandchildren, Tommy especially treasured time spent with his family and friends, whether at home, at the family home place at Romulus, at Williams Camp on Yellow Creek, at Cook's Bend Hunting Club or at the condo at Orange Beach. His was happiest whenever he could be with his beloved grandchildren at home, at Yellow Creek, or watching them at horse shows, sporting events, dance recitals or at special events at school. Everybody loved Tommy! He rarely met a stranger. His warm smile and ever-present sense of humor endeared him to all. He enjoyed nothing more than to spin a yarn or pull a practical joke on those around him. The sounds of his laughter will always be remembered and bring a smile to those who loved him.
Tommy was a longtime member and former President of Cook's Bend Hunting Club. He enjoyed special hunting trips to Colorado and South Dakota with his hunting buddies. He also loved Alabama football, but he preferred to be the armchair quarterback in the comfort of his own recliner or watch the action with the Yellow Creek Social Club. He also recently spent many happy days at Caring Days Adult Daycare Center for memory impaired clients.
We express our sincere appreciation to those who provided loving care for Tommy throughout his illness, including Caring Days, Aspire of West Alabama, and Hospice of West Alabama; and his personal physicians: Dr. George Miller, Dr. John Miller, Dr. Arturo Otero, Dr. John Mantle and Dr. Edward Callaway.
Honorary pallbearers include present and past members of Cook's Bend Hunting Club, Friends of Yellow Creek, and Tuscaloosa High School Class of 1963.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of West AL, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, 35404; Caring Days, P.O. Box 3049, Tuscaloosa, 35403; or Forest Lake United Methodist Church, 1711 4th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 5, 2019