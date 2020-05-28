Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Thomas Carl Griffin

Thomas Carl Griffin Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Thomas Carl Griffin, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Marion, Alabama to Clyde and Mattie Lee Griffin.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Pam Griffin, his wife of 32 years. He is also survived by brothers, Larry Griffin (Rita) of Centreville, Ala., David Griffin (Barbara Faye) of Jacksonville, Ala., Randy Griffin (Alberta) of Huntsville, Ala., Bobby Griffin (Rita) of Centreville, Ala.; sister, Barbara Patton of Centreville, Ala.; mother-in-law, Marie Hill, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother-in-law, Michael Hill (Sara) of Killen, Ala.; nieces, Beth Zinn (Andrew), Emily Maxwell (Mike), Kate Hill, Tina Hamlet, Jana Griffin (Jonathan), Emily Huff (Cam), Christi Moore (Les), Katie Smitherman (Josh), Dee Jackson and nephews John Griffin (Sarah), Seth Griffin and Trent Barger and numerous great nieces, great nephews and other relatives. He had a very special bond with great nephews, Drew Zinn, Luke Zinn, John Cooper Zinn, Samuel Maxwell and great niece, Sophie Maxwell, and aunt, Jimmie Richie.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Mattie Lee Griffin; brother, Stanley Griffin and nephew, Greg Griffin.
Tom was a devoted and loving husband, the "bestest" uncle, and a selfless, humble servant of God. He helped so many people without any recognition. There's nothing he wouldn't do for a friend, always giving and expecting nothing in return. Tom loved beach and mountain trips with his wife and hunting and fishing with his brothers and his best friend, Shane Crockett. He was a man who appreciated simple pleasures.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to East Tuscaloosa Community Soup Bowl, P.O. Box 566, Cottondale, AL 35453 (etcsb.net) or , may be made.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 28, 2020
