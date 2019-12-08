|
NORTHPORT - Thomas Cliff Pate, age 96, of Northport, Ala., passed away December 6, 2019 in Tuscaloosa. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Pastor John Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by three sisters.
Survivors include his son, Phil Pate; sisters, Lou Holt, Alice McJenkin, Lois Banks and Roberta Moses; and granddaughter, Janie Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Tim Burch, Ken Smith, Phillip Lee, Herman Carlson, A.D. Christian and Lynn Higginbotham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northport Lions Club or Northport Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 8, 2019