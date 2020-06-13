Thomas Everett Hocutt
1933 - 2020
NORTHPORT - Thomas Everett Hocutt passed away on June 10, 2020, at the age of 86 years old at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Everett was born in Fayette, Ala. on August 3, 1933. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stacy and Minnie (Humber) Hocutt; his loving wife of 46 years, Ann Clearman Hocutt; and his brother, Braxton Hocutt.
He is survived by his three children, Wayne Hocutt (Candy) of Tuscaloosa, Linda MaHarrey (Kenny) of Northport, and Cynthia Kirkpatrick (Jim) of Huntsville; seven granddaughters, Jennifer Hocutt Wright (Nick) of Tuscaloosa, Meredith Hocutt Wright (Jody) of Township of Washington, N.J., Megan Kirkpatrick Jenkins (Chris) of Pelham, Allison MaHarrey Sanders (Kevin) of Northport, Jessica Hocutt of Tuscaloosa, Heather Kirkpatrick Moser (David) of Allen, Texas and Laura Kate MaHarrey Taylor (Blake) of Northport; one grandson, Michael James Kirkpatrick (Rachel) of Moody; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Everett served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict before returning to Fayette where he was employed for over 30 years at Continental Telephone (now Verizon), beginning as a lineman and rising through a series of promotions to eventually lead the company's operations and introduction of digital technology throughout the Western area of Alabama before his retirement.
He faithfully served the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church community in Fayette for 45 years before moving to Northport where he became a member of Joe Kines' Agape Sunday School class at the First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa.
He loved our Lord Jesus Christ and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. Everett was the ultimate caregiver and liked nothing better than a good game of Rook, black coffee, vanilla ice cream, making biscuits, and taking care of his family.
Everett will be laid to rest at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Fayette on Sunday, June 14, 2020, following a private family graveside service officiated by Jerry Lake, Senior Adult Pastor, First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa with arrangements by Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the 721 Fund - First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa, Hospice of West Alabama, or Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church of Fayette.
Honorary pallbearers are the nurses and staff of Hospice of West Alabama, the nurses and staff of Heritage Healthcare, Dr. Ross Vaughn, and the members of the First Baptist Church Agape Sunday School class.
His grandchildren said it best - "Our Papa was humble, kind and always serving others around him. He was one of the most strong … yet gentle … men ever known. He loved our family the way Christ loves us. He set the earthly example for a heavenly concept."
Nelson Funeral Home is directing.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
