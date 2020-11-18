Thomas George Smitherman

Thomas George Smitherman died November 12, 2020 at his home in Emelle, Al after a four-year battle with peritoneal cancer. He was 65. Tommy was born on December 5, 1954 in Naples, Italy where his father was stationed in the U.S. Army. In 1960, after a few years in Japan and then a short time at Ft. Benning, GA his father retired from the army and moved his family back to Randolph, AL where Tommy grew up. In 1974, Tommy graduated from the University of Montevallo with degrees in History and Political Science. During his college years, he was very active in Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity and formed a lifelong close friendship with his brothers. In 1976, Tommy began his career with the U.S. Postal Service. He was hired as a distribution clerk in the Tuscaloosa post office and held several supervisor positions. In 1986, he was selected Postmaster of Boligee, AL and remained there until his retirement in July 2012 with 36 years of postal service. In 1988, he married Bell Crumpton. After living a few years in Livingston, they made their home in Emelle. Tommy and Bell were blessed with a son and 32 good years of marriage. Tommy had a passion for vintage vehicles and enjoyed car shows and trips to Cruising the Coast. In honor of his love for his old 67' Chevrolet pickup, his family gave him a last ride to Central Cemetery in "the old red truck'. Bell, Sutton and Taylor shared pictures of happy times and listened to favorite songs in a private good-bye at his resting place. They will hold him in their hearts and forever miss him. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents John Sutton Smitherman and Elizabeth Norean Moore Smitherman of Randolph, AL. He is survived by his wife, Bell Smitherman of Emelle, AL and his son, Sutton Smitherman and his son's fiancé Taylor Carpenter of Demopolis, AL. Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.



