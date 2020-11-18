1/
Thomas George Smitherman
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas George Smitherman
Thomas George Smitherman died November 12, 2020 at his home in Emelle, Al after a four-year battle with peritoneal cancer. He was 65. Tommy was born on December 5, 1954 in Naples, Italy where his father was stationed in the U.S. Army. In 1960, after a few years in Japan and then a short time at Ft. Benning, GA his father retired from the army and moved his family back to Randolph, AL where Tommy grew up. In 1974, Tommy graduated from the University of Montevallo with degrees in History and Political Science. During his college years, he was very active in Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity and formed a lifelong close friendship with his brothers. In 1976, Tommy began his career with the U.S. Postal Service. He was hired as a distribution clerk in the Tuscaloosa post office and held several supervisor positions. In 1986, he was selected Postmaster of Boligee, AL and remained there until his retirement in July 2012 with 36 years of postal service. In 1988, he married Bell Crumpton. After living a few years in Livingston, they made their home in Emelle. Tommy and Bell were blessed with a son and 32 good years of marriage. Tommy had a passion for vintage vehicles and enjoyed car shows and trips to Cruising the Coast. In honor of his love for his old 67' Chevrolet pickup, his family gave him a last ride to Central Cemetery in "the old red truck'. Bell, Sutton and Taylor shared pictures of happy times and listened to favorite songs in a private good-bye at his resting place. They will hold him in their hearts and forever miss him. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents John Sutton Smitherman and Elizabeth Norean Moore Smitherman of Randolph, AL. He is survived by his wife, Bell Smitherman of Emelle, AL and his son, Sutton Smitherman and his son's fiancé Taylor Carpenter of Demopolis, AL. Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bumpers Funeral Home
505 W 4th Ave
York, AL 36925
(205) 392-5081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bumpers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved