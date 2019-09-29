|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Thomas Jerold Denton, Jr., age 61, of Tuscaloosa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. He was surrounded by his family. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Pastor Wayne Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pat Pruett; brother, Teddy Denton; stepmother, Shirley Denton; stepfather, Wilford Brown; niece, Tamara Denton; and his grandparents.
Survivors include his wife, Gracie Ann Denton of Tuscaloosa; daughters, Christy McGee (Dewayne) of Tavares, Fla.; son, Stevie Acker of Duncanville; sisters, Kelly Wyatt (Gary) of Moundville and Tammy Gray (Larry) of Tuscaloosa; brothers, Richard Denton (Alaina) of Cottondale and Tim Denton (Laurie) of Panama City Beach, Fla.; father, Thomas Denton, Sr. of Tuscaloosa; father-in-law, James Clifton of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Jaden Acker, Justin Acker, Hannah Acker and Peyton McGee; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne McGee, Todd Denton, Jeremy Wood, Joey Wood, Ted Denton, Gary Wyatt and Ryan Denton.
Honorary pallbearers are Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center, Don and Kelley Wood, Missy Ewing, Carol Denton, Patty and Jimmy Wesson, and Dr. David Hinton.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 29, 2019