1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers TUSCALOOSA - Thomas Johnson Joiner, age 86, long-time resident and dedicated civic leader and philanthropist of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Northport Medical Center.

Born in July of 1932 in Akron, Ohio, Tom lived a long and deeply meaningful life, marked by significant love for family and community. He led his family in the same way he led his community: by example. A man of exceptional character and integrity to all who knew him Tom believed in working hard for the greater good, and he dedicated his life to doing exactly that. Throughout his life, he received countless awards and accolades for his tireless commitment to serving his city and community. One such honor was his recognition by United Way of West Alabama as one of the first inductees into their prestigious Alexis de Tocqueville Society, an organization that reserves its memberships for only the most committed and successfully influential philanthropists within the community. Tom, a true trail-blazer for education, was an especially big proponent of early childhood education. His efforts have made a lasting impact on education at all levels, whether it be through his role in United

Way of West Alabama's Success By 6 program, the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative, or through the positions he held on multiple boards, serving his Alma Mater, the University of Alabama. He was a man of immense success and drive in all aspects of his life, from serving his cherished home state of Alabama as State Geologist and Oil and Gas Supervisor to founding his own geologic and engineering consulting firm, Tom Joiner & Associates, Inc., which is still operating today. Tom led his life in this way, selflessly and relentlessly giving and doing for the greater good of his beloved community, until the very end. For the community, he was a champion, always fighting on the front lines for necessary change and progress. Tom believed in action, fairness, and justice. He believed in hard work and education. Most of all, though, he believed in his community and the importance of accolades considered, Tom would have said that his biggest source of pride and joy, and certainly his greatest achievement, was his family. Tom absolutely adored his family, which included his wife of 63 years, their four daughters, thirteen grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. And that adoration was reciprocated in full. To his admiring family, he was their hero, their leader, and their center. A

family man in every sense

of the term, he worked hard to instill in his ever-expanding family the values by which he led his life. He passed down, through the generations, this mantra, given to him by his own father: "Work hard for what you want to achieve, respect your fellow man, and always remember: Family, Family, Family." These were not just words for Tom - they were the very essence of his life and legacy. While his family mourns the loss of a true patriarch, his community will undoubtedly mourn the loss of one of the greatest, most selfless leaders it has ever known.

Tom is survived by his wife of by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Hudson Joiner; daughters, Cathy Wood (Bob), Dianne Rumanek, Marion Price (Johnny) and Genae Pugh; brother, Max Joiner (Lynda); grandchildren, Tommy Wood, Laura Miller (Kelley), Brian Wood (Carly), Eric Rumanek (Casey), Rob Rumanek (Ashley), Tyler Price, Katie Hopson (Morgan), Ginny Wilson (Lance), Roland Pugh (Katherine), Jessica Pugh and Joiner Pugh (Caroline); great-grandchildren, Levi and Ruby Wood, Neal Thomas and Morgan Miller, Campbell, Davis, Charlotte and Cal Rumanek, Adler and Finley Wood, Griffin and Liam Price, Kate, Sam, Evan and Caroline Rumanek, Jude, Atticus, Lennon and Scarlett Hopson, Sadie and Boady Arthur, Elizabeth and Virginia Pugh, Wells Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Elsie Joiner.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with a reception following the service in the Family Life Center. Reverend Michael Bailey will be the presiding clergy. There will be a private burial service, handled by Sunset Funeral Home, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park prior to the Memorial Service.

Tommy Wood, Eric Rumanek, Brian Wood, Tyler Price, Rob Rumanek, Roland Pugh, Joiner Pugh, and Tim Morris will serve as the pallbearers.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Representative Gerald Allen, Connie Armbrecht, Joe DuBose, Employees of Tom Joiner & Associates, Inc., Jimmy and Peg Harrison, Governor Kay Ivey, Shelley Jones, Leroy McAbee, Gaines McCorquodale, Dean Bob Olin, Jordan Plaster, Farley Poellnitz, Grady Pugh, Jr., Cathy Randall, Danny Roberts, Ron and Judith Sawyer, Terry Waters, Tom and Kathy Watson, Ben Welch and Joann Wood.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The University of Alabama, Thomas J. Joiner Endowed Scholarship at Box 870268, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-7007 or Tuscaloosa Education Foundation at P. O. Box 2491, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 14, 2019