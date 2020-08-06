1/1
Thomas Jose Herrera Bigham
TUSCALOOSA - Thomas Jose Herrera Bigham, age 20, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 29, 2020. Thomas was predeceased by his father, Jose Pedro Herrera Torres; and grandfather, Thomas Bigham.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Bigham; sisters, Gabriela Salazar, Linda A. Herrera and Laura "Selena" Bigham; brother, Jose P. Herrera; grandmother, Laura J. Bigham; nieces and nephews, Brandy Gomez, Naylee Moreno, Daniel Gonzalez, Isaac Herrera, Zaiden Herrera, Lazaro Gonzalez, Eric Martinez and Ariella Gonzalez.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, from the Nazareth Church Cemetery, 13493 Nazareth Church Road, Northport, AL 35475 with Adrian Straley officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home Friday, August 7, 2020, from 5:30-8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jose Herrera, Heriberto Martinez, Deuce McCurley, Will Scruggs, Scott Bigham, Dayton Maddox and Dalton Maddox.
Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Jackson, DeWayne Jackson, Junior Andres and Richard St. John.
In lieu of flowers, speak with the family for suggestions.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetbrown-funeral.com.
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
AUG
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Nazareth Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
