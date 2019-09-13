|
NORTHPORT - Thomas L. Wright, age 42, of Northport, Ala., died September 8, 2019 at Shelby Baptist Hospital. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Hightown Church of God with Pastor Marvin Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 3 – 5 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 13, 2019