WINDHAM SPRINGS - Thomas Lou Logan, age 57, of Windham Springs, Ala., passed away December 18, 2019 at his residence. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Bone Camp Cemetery with Bro. Terrell Jones officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia Chapel North.
He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Lee Logan.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Logan (BoBo); son, Steven Todd Logan (Kim); one sister, Teresa Williamson; two brothers, Tim and Terry Logan; parents, Martha and Johnny Smith; and grandson, Nathan Logan.
Thomas was loved by everyone who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Gary Conner, Steve Neal, Joey Cedotal, Gene Cook, Steve Bryant and Tim McAllister.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 20, 2019