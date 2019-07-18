|
TUSCALOOSA - Thomas Neal Brannon, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died July 14, 2019 at the DCH Regional Medical Center ICU suffering from complications of a stroke.
Tommy was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on May 26, 1953. He attended Tuscaloosa Public Schools and also attended The Miller School of Albemarle in Virginia. When Tommy was young, his passion was being with his horses and ponies, along with showing them throughout the State of Alabama.
Tommy loved helping others and he was always in the midst of doing things to help others. One of his best assets was his "innate ability to fix"" anything. Tommy was the former owner and operator of TNT Towing Company Inc.
He was predeceased by his father, the late Dr. Edwin S. Brannon, Jr.; and his niece, Jennett Brannon.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie C. Brannon; his mother, Mrs. Elizabeth J. Brannon; his brother, Edwin S. Brannon, III (Jinkie); and sister, Beth J. Brannon.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 18, 2019