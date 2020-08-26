1/1
Thomas Parks Davis
1942 - 2020
Thomas Parks Davis
Tuscaloosa - Thomas Parks Davis (October 30, 1942 - August 22, 2020), age 77, died August 22, 2020 at his home in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He was the son of John Carlin Davis and Eileen Parks Davis of Mobile, Alabama. Mr. Davis was a devoted and active Catholic who practiced church teachings in his personal and work life.
He attended McGill Institute and Spring Hill College, and received a M.A. in Counseling from the University of Alabama. After college, he returned to McGill-Toolen where he was a teacher, guidance counselor, and vice principal over 14 years. He was employed by the University of Alabama, as the Mobile Regional Director from 1978-80. He served in the Admissions department at UA from 1980 until his retirement in 2001 as Senior Associate Director of Admissions. He served on the Alabama Commission on Higher Education in several capacities, including Chairman. His awards, recognitions and memberships were numerous, and included the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, Founding Chairperson of the Morris Mayer Premier Award, Board of Trustees member for the John Ramsey Premier Award, and the Water R. Guyton Student Service Award. He served as faculty advisor for the Beta chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity from the mid-80's until 2017, was inducted as a Brother and later inducted into the Kappa Sigma Hall of Fame. An endowed scholarship for Mobile County students was established in his name in 2019.
He is survived by his sister, Jane C. Davis (Donna M. Barnes); and two nieces, Lucy Carlin Barnes and Lia Claire Barnes. He was predeceased by Karl Peter Keller, Sr., whom he regarded and loved as his son, and is survived by Karl's children, Karl Peter Keller, Jr., Kevin Parker Keller, and Emily Elizabeth Keller. Mr. Davis is also survived by many dear and kind friends and gentle caregivers.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare workers who stayed by Tommy's side, especially Thanual Crawford. We are very thankful for the consistent care and companionship given to Tommy by Alex Smith during these last few difficult years.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28 at Pinecrest Cemetery in Mobile, Alabama, celebrated by Monsignor Warren Wall. A funeral procession will leave Radney Funeral Home, 3155 Dauphin Street, at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
Brothers of the Sacred Heart Foundation, 4600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122,
Saint Francis University Parish Student Center Fund, 811 5th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, or Thomas Parks Davis Scholarship, University of Alabama National Alumni Association, Box 861928, Tuscaloosa, AL 35486.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pinecrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Radney Funeral Home Mobile
3155 Dauphin Street
Mobile, AL 36606
2514794547
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
The world lost a great man this week. Uncle Tom...Tommy...TD. He took in the 4 Borman’s, fresh off a plane from Germany, and introduced us to Tuscaloosa and everything Alabama. Crimson runs deep in our family...and he put it there. I can’t even count how many baseball, basketball, football, swimming, gymnastics, etc. events he brought me to. Haha. I’d go anywhere he was willing to take me. He attended my Catholic Confirmation and Eagle Scout ceremony, both all the way in Virginia. He will be missed dearly. My heart goes out to Jane and Karl Peters families.

Uncle Tom, thank you for everything you’ve given. Roll Tide.
Erik Borman
Friend
August 26, 2020
I remember the Parks family , Eileen and especially Tommy with great fondness. My family lived down the street on Cherokee St in Mobile and I did babysit a couple of times. So sorry for your loss

Joyce Murphy dienglewicz
Neighbor
August 26, 2020
Tommy’s beautiful, broad smile will always be a fond memory. He was a special man who spent his “life well lived.” May Tommy now rest in God’s embrace and peace.
Bobbie and Tommy Lightcap
Friend
August 25, 2020
I am grateful to Mr.Davis for his kindness to me as a High School Counselor, and later, as an advisor during my graduate work at The University of Alabama. He was a blessing to many. A life well lived. God bless you.
Dr. Frank McCloskey
Student
