COTTONDALE - Thomas Reginald "Reggie" Lancaster, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeremiah Wilson officiating. Burial to be announced at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas C. Lancaster; and grandparents, Robert and Ontee Lancaster, Aubrey and Virginia Fowler.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores F. Lancaster of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Susan Lancaster Miller (William); and nieces, Ainsley, Caroline and Lauren Miller of Tega Cay, S.C.
Reggie, a life-long resident of Cottondale, enjoyed golf, fishing on the river or in the gulf, and spending evenings on his porch with his cats. He was a member of Cottondale United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge 393, Masonic Lodges 699 (Tuscaloosa) and 509 (Brookwood.) He was a graduate of Holt High School and was self-employed as a brick mason. His favorite hobby was showcasing his skills of grilling brisket, ribs, and chicken. Reggie spent most of his free time volunteering and cooking meals at the Elks Lodge and it's a blessing to know that his last day on Earth was spent there, surrounded by great friends.
The family would like to express a special thanks and appreciation to the following: Elks Lodge 393, Masonic Lodges 699 and 509, Lee and Belinda Boozer, Pat Lake, Sandra Houston, Steve and Debbie McGee, Dexter Montz, Robert Nichols, Candi Hayes, Ina Herring, Jerry Hughes, and Dr. Don Conway of DCH Regional Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cottondale United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 17, 2019