GORDO - Thomas Rudolph Trull, age 87, of Gordo, Ala., died July 28, 2019 at Caring Hands Home in Gordo. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rodney Hedrick and Bro. Frankie Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery in Gordo with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clifton Trull and Lee Vernie Trull; and two sisters, Elsie May Trull and Maudie Gay Parker.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sally Booth Trull; three sons, Randolph Trull (Denise), Randall Trull (Lynn) and Danny Trull (Kathy); sister, Ella Faye Trawick; brother, Milton Trull; five grandchildren, Brad Trull, Kelsey Trull (Megan), Justin Trull (Kasey), Britni Nicholson (Justin) and Bradley Carver (Tabitha); eleven great-grandchildren, Kellyn, Bennett, Preslee, Max, Noah, Luke, Lucy, Ivy, Eli, Mary Powell and Ann Parie and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Trull was born August 15, 1931 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Thomas Trull and Exie Driver Trull. He was a member of New Life Worship Center, a retired employee of the State of Alabama Forestry Service and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Brad Trull, Kelsey Trull, Justin Trull, Phillip Trull, Mike Trull and Bradley Carver.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Caring Hands Home and employees of Amedisys Hospice.
A special thank you to Nickie Hammonds and Jolene Guyton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to New Life Worship Center, P.O. Box 162, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 31, 2019