TUSCALOOSA - Dr. Thomas Spurgeon Strong, Dean of Students Emeritus at The University of Alabama, died May 28, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. He was 74. Dr. Strong suffered from Parkinson's disease over a nine year period.

Dr. Strong was born June 2, 1945 in Mobile, Alabama and was the son of the late Charles and Florence Strong of Bay Minette, Alabama. He graduated from Baldwin County High School in 1963 and served as the president of the student body. He received his baccalaureate degree from Mobile College in 1967 (now University of Mobile) in the charter class and served as the college's first student government president. He earned a master's degree and PhD from The University of Alabama in education.

Dr. Strong served in Student Affairs at The University of Alabama for 40 years and retired in 2007. He began his career as Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Housing. He later became Associate Dean of Students and Director of Housing and Recreation. It was in this capacity that he started the women's athletic program and served as the first director of women's athletics in 1974. In 1985 he was appointed as Director of Student Services and in 1998 as the Dean of Students. He was named Associate Vice President of Student Affairs in 2006.

Dr. Strong was also active in civic and community affairs. He served on the Mayor's Advisory Council, and served on the boards of the Red Cross, Easter Seals, Kiwanis Club, the Black Warrior Council, and Boy Scouts of America. He served as president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the Easter Seals and Kiwanis Club.

Dr. Strong was an avid water skier and promoter of the sport of water skiing. He coached the water ski team at The University of Alabama for 34 years - longer than any other collegiate coach in the nation. His teams won multiple water ski national championships in slalom, trick and jump skiing. The team also produced dozens of All Americans.

He loved his church, First Baptist of Tuscaloosa, his Sunday School Class and most of all the Lord Jesus Christ. He served as a RA leader, teacher, deacon and fundraiser.

Dr. Strong was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela, and his brother, Charles.

He is survived by his two sons, Christopher Thomas of Birmingham (grandson Dawson and granddaughter Sydney), Britt Charles of Birmingham (wife Emily and grandson Thomas) and sister Anne Strong Stewart of Bay Minette.

Pallbearers will be Mark Martin, Raymond Compton, Jason Banks, Lyman Hardy, David Sorrelle, and Dennis Nichols.

Honorary pallbearers include members of the Guerard Sunday School Class, deacons at First Baptist Church, past and present members of the Alabama Water Ski Team, and the Strong and Sorrelle nieces and nephews.

On Monday, June 1st, 2020 visitation will be from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa followed by a service of celebration in the church sanctuary. Entombment will be at the Memory Hill Gardens Mausoleum on Skyland Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The University of Alabama Water Ski Team.





