FAYETTE - Mr. Thomas W. Petty, age 68, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Fayette Medical Center.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Petty; daughters, Amanda Lea Petty Hunnicutt (James C.) and Holly Anne Petty Benton (Tony); step-daughter, Natalie Dubois; step-son, Jeremy Dubois (Christi); brother, Carl "Bo" Petty and John "Sonny" White (Pat); sister, Janice Glasgow (Buddy); grandchildren, Brooklyn Smith, Kensley Smith, Cameron Nelson, Camden Payne, Chandler Nelson and Divi Dubois; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Eli Price.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn Carl Petty and Kathleen White Petty; and brother, Bob Petty.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette is directing.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Concord Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
