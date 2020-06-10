FAYETTE - Mr. Thomas W. Petty, age 68, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Fayette Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Petty; daughters, Amanda Lea Petty Hunnicutt (James C.) and Holly Anne Petty Benton (Tony); step-daughter, Natalie Dubois; step-son, Jeremy Dubois (Christi); brother, Carl "Bo" Petty and John "Sonny" White (Pat); sister, Janice Glasgow (Buddy); grandchildren, Brooklyn Smith, Kensley Smith, Cameron Nelson, Camden Payne, Chandler Nelson and Divi Dubois; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Eli Price.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn Carl Petty and Kathleen White Petty; and brother, Bob Petty.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette is directing.







