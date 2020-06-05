Thomson "Sambo" Rotch
FAIRHOPE - Thomson "Sambo" Rotch, a native of Clarke County and a long term resident of Mobile and Fairhope, passed away May 30, 2020 in Fairhope.
He was a graduate of Clarke County High School and attended Livingston State University (Univ. of West Alabama).
He served in the United States Navy and upon discharge, served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. Thomson was employed by Scott Paper Company for over 31 years. He spent the last several years enjoying the outdoors and spending time with his family in Fairhope and on Mobile Bay.
Thomson was preceded in death by his mother and father, Richard and Oneida Rotch; five sisters and four brothers.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 63 years, Maxine Jordan Rotch; two children, Robin Stewart (Johnny Weaver) of Daphne, Ala. and Barry (Patti) Rotch of Spanish Fort; four grandchildren, Bo (Farrell) Stewart, Michael Rotch, Jacqie Rotch, Morgan Rotch and one great grandson, Russell Stewart.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or The Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 19698 Greeno Road, Fairhope, AL 36532.
www.wolfefuneralhomes.com




Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 5, 2020.
