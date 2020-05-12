Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
GORDO - Timothy "Timbo" Booth, age 61, of Gordo, Ala., died May 10, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park with Benny Quimby officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Perry M. Booth; grandparents, Gurley and Noviel Booth and Vidmer H. Burns and Ruth L. Burns Falls.
Survivors include his parents, John and Peggy Booth; and brother, Johnny R. Booth.
Timbo was born and raised in Pickens County and was a good friend to all. He attended Gordo School and graduated in 1997.
Pallbearers will be Michael R. Booth, David Booth, Jonathan Booth, Daniel Booth, Philip Booth and Paul Fendley.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Mercedes and the Zion community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 12, 2020
