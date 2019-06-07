Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:30 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Timothy Allen Boothe Obituary
NORTHPORT - Timothy Allen Boothe, age 64, of Northport, Ala., died June 5, 2019 at Park Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Pate Cemetery in Buhl, Alabama with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be tonight, June 7, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his son, Shane Boothe; his ex-wife, Ellen Boothe, his parents and one sister, Dorothy Dean Wire.
Survivors include four sisters, Leona Hager (George), Diane Watkins (Jimmy), Betty Sue Shuff and Mary Elizabeth Boothe; five brothers, Glendon Boothe, K. C. Boothe, Jr. (Emily), Robert Boothe (Mary), Richard Boothe and Tommy Boothe and a number of nieces and nephews.
Timothy was born February 27, 1955 in Buhl, Alabama to the late K. C. Boothe, Sr. and Hattie Dean Burroughs Boothe. He was a member of Buhl Church of God.
Pallbearers will be David Tunnell, George Tunnell, Travis Channell, Randall Trull, Robert Hudson and Ronnie Driver.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 7, 2019
