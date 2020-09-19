Timothy Glenn Burch, Sr.

Northport - Date of Death: He went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 71 years old on September 18, 2020

Place of Death: Northport, Alabama

Location of service: Celebration of Life at Northport Baptist Church, Northport, Alabama on Monday September 21, 2020 at 2 pm. Private family graveside service at Memory Chapel Funeral Home prior to Celebration of Life.

Presiding Clergy: Pastor John Jenkins

Proceeded in death by his parents (Joe and Norma Jean Burch) and his brother (Joey Michael Burch).

SURVIVORS:

Spouse: Teresa Davidson Burch, Northport, Alabama

Daughter: Whitney Burch Inglis (Jeremy), Northport, Alabama

Sons: Timothy Glenn Burch, Jr, Northport, Alabama and Christopher Edward Burch, Northport, Alabama

Sister: Joyce Burch Stewart (Paul)

Brothers: Douglas Allen Burch (Kimberly), Jonathan Ray Burch (Jamie)

Grandchildren: Casey Danielle Burch, Halle Cate Burch, Houston Cole Burch, Penelope Jean Inglis and Jeremiah Gideon Inglis

BIOGRAPHY:

Tim was born on August 6, 1949 in Geneva, Alabama. He was the oldest of five children. After living in several places, his family settled in Little New York Community in Florida. He graduated from Chumuckla High School in 1967. He then attended Pensacola Junior College, University of West Florida and Troy University, obtaining a master's degree in Public Administration. He taught 10th grade biology in Atmore, Alabama and then went on to be Public Health Educator for Winter Haven, Florida and Okaloosa County, Florida prior to settling in his 30 year career as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative for Parke-Davis/Pfizer.

He married his loving wife of 38 years, Teresa Davidson Burch, on December 18, 1982. He raised his three children in Northport, Alabama. His hobbies included hunting, reading by the pool, and riding on his boat with his grandchildren. He was an active member at Northport Baptist Church and the Gideons International. He served the Lord in many ways, including several international mission trips. He enjoyed vacations with his family both earned from work and private ones. More than anything, Tim loved God and his family.

Pallbearers: Houston Burch, Brad Burch, Jarod Burch, Vince Busche, Curtis Colburn, Dennis Ingram, and Jim McJenkins.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations made in Tim's honor to either Gideons International or Northport Baptist Church Shoebox Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store