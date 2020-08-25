NORTHPORT - Timothy Jerry Sapp, age 45, of Northport, Ala., died August 21, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Don Sanders and Leland Sapp officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Malcolm Sapp and Morgan Bell Sanders; and grandmother, Otta Murle Sanders.

Survivors include his twin sister, Miranda Sapp Skelton (David) of Northport; brother, Adam Wayne Sapp (Lisa) of Moore's Bridge; parents, Jerry and Nancy Sapp of Northport; grandmother, Emily Sapp; nephews, Austin Skelton, Carter Skelton and Caden Sapp; and niece, Brittany Sapp.

Tim loved life and lived it to the fullest. He never met a stranger. He was an avid Alabama fan and Braves fan. He loved playing drums at Northport Church of God and loved to play basketball.

God gave you to us. We (Mom and Dad) gave you back on August 21, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. Run Tim run.

Pallbearers will be David Sanders, Jerry Skelton, Austin Skelton, Carter Skelton, Chris Fowler and Jarrod Skelton.

Honorary pallbearers are Caden Sapp, Brittany Sapp, Park Manor Nursing Home, Dr. Matthews, Northport Church of God, and MICU 1 DCH-Tuscaloosa.



