1/
Timothy Jerry Sapp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTHPORT - Timothy Jerry Sapp, age 45, of Northport, Ala., died August 21, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Don Sanders and Leland Sapp officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Malcolm Sapp and Morgan Bell Sanders; and grandmother, Otta Murle Sanders.
Survivors include his twin sister, Miranda Sapp Skelton (David) of Northport; brother, Adam Wayne Sapp (Lisa) of Moore's Bridge; parents, Jerry and Nancy Sapp of Northport; grandmother, Emily Sapp; nephews, Austin Skelton, Carter Skelton and Caden Sapp; and niece, Brittany Sapp.
Tim loved life and lived it to the fullest. He never met a stranger. He was an avid Alabama fan and Braves fan. He loved playing drums at Northport Church of God and loved to play basketball.
God gave you to us. We (Mom and Dad) gave you back on August 21, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. Run Tim run.
Pallbearers will be David Sanders, Jerry Skelton, Austin Skelton, Carter Skelton, Chris Fowler and Jarrod Skelton.
Honorary pallbearers are Caden Sapp, Brittany Sapp, Park Manor Nursing Home, Dr. Matthews, Northport Church of God, and MICU 1 DCH-Tuscaloosa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved