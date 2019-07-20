|
TUSCALOOSA – Tina Elizabeth Watkins, age 51, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 5, 2019 at her residence. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at The Church at Tuscaloosa "TCAT", 6120 Watermelon Rd., Northport, AL with Rev. Jimmy Bane officiating. There will be no public visitation and the body will not lie in state.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Ray Watkins; sister, Lisa Lynn Jarrell; and nephew, Roger "ET" Dale Jarrell, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Cody Lee Keel; sisters, Teresa Anne Carver and Cynthia Elizabeth Hunter; nieces, Renee Denise Jarrell and Ashley Nicole Jarrell; nephew, Joseph David Daw; stepmother, Kay Corbett; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Tina was reunited at age 18 with her father and sisters after many difficult years in foster care and has been close to her family ever since. Her stepmother, Kay Corbett, has published a book about Tina and her three sisters, Teresa, Lisa, and Cynthia, that is on Amazon and Kindle. It is called "Calla Lilies: A True Story of Four Sisters and Their Struggle to Survive Abuse, Addiction, and Poverty in America." It was book-of-the-month for the National AAUW Adelante! Book Club, December, 2014. Tina will truly be missed.
