|
|
DUNCANVILLE - Tina Vonn Bibby, age 57, of Duncanville, Ala., died July 8, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be 12 noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Duncanville Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Hallman officiating and Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her mother Martha Gray; father, Gorman Deavours; and stepfather, James Gray.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Raymond Bibby; daughters, Tiffany Deavours and Sonja Morris; brothers, Tim Deavours and Todd Deavours; grandchildren, McKenzi Swindle, McKayla Swindle and Jay Sellers; niece, Blaklie Deavours; nephew, Trace Deavours; and godmother, Vonnell Cargile.
She was a loving spouse, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all. She will be greatly missed by her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Duncanville Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 18, 2019