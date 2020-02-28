Home

Services
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church
610 Brooksdale Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tommie Marie Taylor


1935 - 2020
Tommie Marie Taylor Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Tommie Marie Taylor, age 84, of 3495 Willow Lane, Tuscaloosa, died February 18, 2020 at Northport Medical Center in Northport. Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church with Overseer, Pastor Freddie Washington officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary, Inc. directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dock Taylor, Jr. II; son, James Earl White; mother, Leiler White; brother, Rev. C. H. White.
She leaves to cherish her memory: three sons, Dock Taylor, Jr. III (Annette), Willie James Taylor and Rev. Dennis J. Taylor, all of Tuscaloosa; three daughters, Barbara A. Taylor, Diane Leatherwood (Morris) of Tuscaloosa, Deborah Bynum of North Charleston, SC., and a special adopted niece, Martha M. Taylor of Copperas Cove, Texas; one sister, Dorothy Nolan of Tuscaloosa, one step-sister, Donna Wallace of Chicago, Ill.; two brothers, Clifford White (Annie) of Northport and Frank White (Georgia) of Tuscaloosa; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be today, February 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.; family hour 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2020
