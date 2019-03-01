Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Tommy Brasfield
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Capstone Church
Tommy Maine Brasfield


1946 - 2019
Tommy Maine Brasfield Obituary
COALING - Tommy Maine Brasfield, age 72, of Coaling, Ala., passed away February 26, 2019 at UAB Bessemer ICU. His Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Capstone Church with Jeremy Burrage and Tollie Meggs officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Margaret Brasfield of Coaling, Ala.; daughters, Sunny Pace of Aberdeen, Miss. and Farrah Daniel of Centreville, Ala.; sons, Tom Brasfield of Woodland, Miss. and Jerry L. Conway, II of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Peggy Sanderson of Smithville, Miss.; and grandchildren, Nicholas Turner, Donovan Turner, Jaylee Pace, Tom Brasfield III, Luke Daniel, Hannah Daniel, Joel Daniel, Michael Brown, Austin Brown, Lane Conway and Jacob Conway.
Tommy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who never missed an opportunity to put a line in the water, fish in the livewell, a flower in the garden, tell a tale about truck driving or put a smile of your face. He was one of a kind.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ""Out of the Boat"" Ministries, 8717 Chesapeak Dr., Tuscaloosa, AL.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019
