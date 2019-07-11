|
|
BOLIGEE - Tommy Neal Kimbrell, age 72, of Boligee, Ala., died July 10, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Nick Nicholson and Rev. Jim Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery in Aliceville with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph Kimbrell and James Kimbrell; and sister-in-law, Juanita Kimbrell.
Survivors include three sisters, Mary Perkins (Jerry), Shirley Powell (Donald) and Annette Waites (Elwood); sister-in-law, Barbara Kimbrell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; a very special friend, Sandra Johnson; and a very special nurse, Heather Pugh.
Tommy was born September 25, 1946 in Walker County, Alabama to the late Burl Wilson Kimbrell and Zora Thacker Kimbrell. He was a member of Forkland United Methodist Church and a retired butcher for Kimbrell Packing Company. After retirement he worked at Wal-Mart in Demopolis, Ala. Tommy was also a blacksmith and a collector of Indian artifacts, fossils, old bottles and Civil War items. He enjoyed making hiking and walking sticks to give to friends and was also an avid gardener. He loved children, even though he had none of his own, and they loved him. Tommy was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a devoted Alabama fan.
Pallbearers will be Andy Odom, Randy Howell, Kim Kimbrell, Jimmy Kimbrell, Jeff Kimbrell, Keith Waites, George Washington and Dave Wood.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Forkland United Methodist Church, T. A. Simpson, Hospice of West Alabama and friends of The Bargain Box of Demopolis.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Forkland United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 48, Forkland, AL 36740 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 or Gideons International, Pickens Co. Camp, P.O. Box 287, Carrollton, AL 35447 or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 11, 2019