|
|
GORDO - Tommy Turman, age 62, of Gordo, Ala., died June 3, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Hershel Owen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his brothers, Dan Turman (Kay), Jimmy Turman (Jane) and Terry Turman (Betty); and aunts, uncles and a host of nieces and nephews.
Tommy was born August 27, 1956 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late James William Turman and Vicie Bernice Pate Turman. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Jason Turman, Craig Turman, Shane Turman and members of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Honorary Pallbearers are all members of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Springfield Free Will Baptist Church, Hospice of West Alabama and 5th floor of DCH.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Eagles Wings, 12379 Eagles Wings Drive, Coker, AL 35452 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 5, 2019