Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Big Hill Baptist Church
Toni Vice Cabaniss Obituary
GORDO - Toni Vice Cabaniss, age 63, of Gordo, Ala., died May 21, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Big Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Ralph Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be tonight, Wednesday, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Connie Myhand; brother, David Vice; sister-in-law, Beverly Vice; nephew, Brady Myhand and niece, Autumn Vice Rabon.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Frankie Cabaniss; two daughters, Tracey Mangham and Krystal Mangham; four grandchildren, Justin Lemonds, Zach Adams, Austin Norwood and Sophia Britton; nephew, Heath Vice; stepmother, Vickie Vice; and brother-in-law, Joe Myhand.
Toni was born July 16, 1955 in Jefferson County, Alabama to the late Elmer Lavern Vice and Margarite Ophelia Sanders Vice. She was a member of the Baptist faith and an in-home caregiver.
Pallbearers will be Austin Norwood, Zach Adams, Heath Vice, Hunter Powell, Jason Pearson and Mitchell Sanders.
A special thanks to all of her caregivers, friends of Zion community, Dr. Hinton and staff, Dr. Robbins and staff, employees of Hospice of West Alabama and members of Hannah United Methodist Church for their kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 22, 2019
