Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Eutaw Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Eutaw Baptist Church
Tonie Capps McDuff


1938 - 2019
Tonie Capps McDuff Obituary
EUTAW - McDuff, Tonie Capps, age 81, of Eutaw, Ala., died June 27, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. Services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Eutaw Baptist Church with Bro. Gene Dockery and Bro. Roy Sanford officiating. Burial will follow in Mesopotamia Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Eutaw Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by Richard "Pee Wee" Earl McDuff, Jr., Johnny "Frankie" Frank McDuff, and Richard "Buddy" Earl McDuff III.
She is survived by her daughters-in-law, Kim McDuff-Drake and Lucy Pearson-McDuff; sister, Janice Pearson; brothers, Don Capps, Mike Capps, and Ken Capps; grandchildren, Ian R. McDuff, Scarlet P. Kelley, and Kaylan C. McDuff; great-grands, Haley, Nathan, Noah, and Nicholas McDuff, Hannah and Bailey Kelley.
Tonie was born January 16, 1938 and was a long-time resident of Eutaw, Ala. where she was a member of Eutaw Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Capps, Rich Stephon, Olen Stephon, Mickey Daniel, Elisha Drake and Daniel Bambarger.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Greene County Ambulance Services.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 1, 2019
