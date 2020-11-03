Tony Bennett Laws

Northport - Tony Bennett Laws, age 80, of Northport, AL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 31, 2020. Tony was born on April 28th, 1940 in Jackson, TN. He married his soulmate, Emma, in 1962. They moved to Tuscaloosa in 1972 for Tony to work in the outdoor industry that he so loved. In 1977, he founded Woods & Water, where he and his family worked until his retirement in 2005. Through those years at Woods & Water he made many lifelong friends. Tony had a great love for people, conversation, and the great outdoors. He was a true gentleman and outdoorsman. Tony was a very gentle and kind man who always had time for everyone. He was a great mentor to his grandsons and beloved by all of his family. His legacy of honesty and kindness will live on in his family's hearts forever.

Survivors include his wife, Emma Reddin Laws, his daughter, Renee Laws Cox Webster (Tony), and his beloved grandsons Harrison Douglas Cox and Hartley Drake Cox, all of Tuscaloosa. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Laws McDonald of Memphis, TN, his brothers, David Roy Laws of Loganville, GA, (Elizabeth), and William Henry Laws of McMinnville, TN; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ina Mai Laws and W.B. Laws and his maternal grandmother, Rosa Gibbons.

A visitation will be held on Sat. Nov. 7th from 1-3pm at Sunset Funeral Home in Northport, AL. A memorial service will follow at 3pm. Afterwards, a private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama, the Humane Society of West Alabama and the Military Veterans Assistance program.



