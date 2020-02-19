|
|
FAYETTE – Tony C. Parrish, age 81, of Fayette, Ala., died February 17, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Joe Oswalt officiating. Burial will follow in Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2020