Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Hilltop Baptist Church
Northport, AL
Tony Joe White Obituary
NORTHPORT - Tony Joe White, age 70, of Northport, Ala., passed away peacefully August 22, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hilltop Baptist Church, in Northport, Ala. with Brother Bill Beeves officiating.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy White; son, Michael White; parents, Henry and Helen White and sister, Geneva White.
He is survived by his son, Joey White (Sarah); daughter, ShaMarie Cochran; brothers, Bob White (Brenda) and Tim White (Kim); grandchildren, Courtney and Brittany White, Kara Davis, Justin White, Justin Heath, Grant White, Evan Walters and Angelica White; nieces and nephews, Johnny White (Christy), April and Crissy White, Alisha Hibbard (Ricky), and Tim Nichols (Lynn); and friend, Tiffany West.
Thanks to all the used car dealers in the Tuscaloosa area for all the years of business.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 29, 2019
