|
|
NORTHPORT - Tony L. Beasley, age 63, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 30, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Faye Dozier Beasley.
Survivors include his wife, LaDell Beasley; sons, Jay Darby (Nicki) and Brad Beasley (Amanda); sister, Cindy Vick (Jeff); grandchildren, Breean Darby, Tatum Browning, Tristan Beasley and Lilley Beasley; and matriarch, Rosa Lee Box.
Mr. Beasley retired from the State of Alabama and attended Northport Church of Christ in his younger years. He loved riding his Harley bike. He also enjoyed singing, dancing and playing the guitar.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 2, 2019