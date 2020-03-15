Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map

Tony Martin Smalley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Martin Smalley Obituary
REFORM - Tony Martin Smalley, age 72, of Reform, Ala., passed away March 9, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Heritage Chapel with Mr. Scott McCowen officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now