REFORM - Tony Martin Smalley, age 72, of Reform, Ala., passed away March 9, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Heritage Chapel with Mr. Scott McCowen officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2020