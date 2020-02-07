Home

Tony Maxwell Nelson Obituary
EXCEL - Mr. Tony Maxwell Nelson age 56, of Excel, Ala., passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was a native of Tuscaloosa but had lived a number of years in Excel. Mr. Nelson served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Excel Masonic Lodge #655 and worked for South Alabama Gas for 30 years.
Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Nell Walker Nelson.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Nelson of Excel, Ala.; father, Rufus Maxwell Nelson of Northport, Ala.; daughter, Cereniti Jones of Excel, Ala.; sister, Kelly Baillet (Gerry) of Northport, Ala.; two stepsons, Brian Fralick (Brittany) of Goodway, Ala. and Grant Fralick of Foley, Ala.; stepdaughter, Selena Weaver (Bill) of Repton, Ala.; one nephew; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home with Fred Kelly officiating. Interment will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Memory Hill Gardens, 2200 Skyland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL with Johnson Funeral Home directing. Visit our online registry at www.johnsonfh.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 7, 2020
