COTTONDALE - Mr. Tony Richardson, Sr., of Cottondale, Ala., passed away at age 67 on March 1, 2019.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Debra Richardson; son, Jason Richardson (Shea) of Vance; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Fisher (Jamie) of Fosters, grandchildren, Kyson Richardson, Jesslyn Richardson and Ava Fisher of Fosters; sister, Patricia Parsons (Joe) of Northport.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Michael Richardson, Jr.; and mother, Dolly Smith.
In loving memory of Tony, a Celebration of Life service will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Cottondale, Ala., Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. with Christopher Smith officiating.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2019