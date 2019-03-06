Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Cottondale, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Richardson Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tony Richardson Sr. Obituary
COTTONDALE - Mr. Tony Richardson, Sr., of Cottondale, Ala., passed away at age 67 on March 1, 2019.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Debra Richardson; son, Jason Richardson (Shea) of Vance; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Fisher (Jamie) of Fosters, grandchildren, Kyson Richardson, Jesslyn Richardson and Ava Fisher of Fosters; sister, Patricia Parsons (Joe) of Northport.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Michael Richardson, Jr.; and mother, Dolly Smith.
In loving memory of Tony, a Celebration of Life service will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Cottondale, Ala., Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. with Christopher Smith officiating.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.