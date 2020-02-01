|
TUSCALOOSA - Tonya Langford Brannon, age 58, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed to her eternal home on January 30, 2020. Services will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gilgal Baptist Church, with Brother Bart Latner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior for friends and family.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Brannon; her parents, Allen and Barbara Langford; her children, Allen Nail (Robyn) and Jessica O'Neal (Zach); her grandchildren, Emmitt O'Neal, Hallie Kate Nail, Morgan Nail and Sawyer Nail; her sisters, Vanessa Langford and Dede Shajan; her brothers, David Langford and Danny Langford; and her special sisters, Judy Carter, Charlotte Hewitt and Lane Reece.
Tonya was a wonderful wife, mama, Meme, daughter, sister and friend. She loved camping at the beach and spending time with her grandchildren. Tonya worked for over thirty years at the University of Alabama before retiring in 2019, and she was an avid Alabama football fan. She was a lifetime member of Gilgal Baptist Church where she also served in the nursery.
Tonya will be missed by every life she touched and had an impact on. Heaven gained a beautiful soul and despite our pain in her absence, we will try and remember that although she has left us these memories, her love is still our guide, and although we cannot see her, she will always be at our side. We will always love and miss you, Mama, and your memories and legacy will live on through us and our children. We love you.
Pallbearers will be cousins and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 1, 2020