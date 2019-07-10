|
MCDONOUGH, GA. -Tonzie Lee Moore, age 83, formerly of Tuscaloosa, died Monday, July 1, 2019, in Georgia. Funeral services for Mrs. Tonzie Lee Moore will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Rev. Lorenzo James will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Tonzie Lee Moore will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 10, 2019