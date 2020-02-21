|
NORTHPORT - Trillie P. Montgomery, age 104, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 16, 2020 at Heritage Nursing Home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pelmer Montgomery; children, Ernestean, J.B. and Jesse; grandson, Brian; and great-grandson, Jake.
Survivors include her sons, Cliff Montgomery and Jerry Wayne Montgomery (Brenda); grandchildren, Rita Branyon, Jeff Montgomery, Jo Perkins, Jan Yarbrough, Vince Montgomery, Rex Montgomery and Tracy Montgomery; step-grandchildren, Lisa Eady and Jeff Hoggle; eighteen great-grandchildren, and fourteen great-great-grandchildren.
Tillie was born April 26 1915 to Tom and Della Beams. She retired from Bryce Hospital.
Pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020