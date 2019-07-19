Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Northport
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Northport
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy C. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy C. Davis Obituary
NORTHPORT - Troy C. Davis, age 69, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 10, 2019 at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Northport. Pastor Carlos Calhoun, Officiant. Eulogist Rev. Alonza Harper. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Services licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc., under the direction of Marzett Hinton, LFD/Emb.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now