|
|
NORTHPORT - Troy C. Davis, age 69, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 10, 2019 at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Northport. Pastor Carlos Calhoun, Officiant. Eulogist Rev. Alonza Harper. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Services licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc., under the direction of Marzett Hinton, LFD/Emb.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 19, 2019