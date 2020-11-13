Troy Ganus Carroll

Troy Ganus Carroll, 80, went home to be with the Lord, on November 11, 2020.

Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Hershel Owen and Rev. Marvin McCormick officiating and Skelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will follow the service under the front canopy of the sanctuary.

Ganus was born July 20, 1940 in Pickens County to Felman Willis and Kitty Catherine Hall Carroll. He graduated from Gordo High School and joined the Army Reserves and attended basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves after serving his country with distinction. Ganus married Letsie Connell in 1960. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gordo and worked at Gulf States Paper Corporation for the majority of his career. He went on to work at Peco and finished his career at Wal-Mart where he was a greeter and many people had the privilege to know and love him. Ganus had a special gift of making friends wherever he went.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Clara Nell Aldridge and brother, Edmond Carroll.

Survivors include his loving wife, Letsie Carroll; daughter, Tammy Hall (Todd); two sons, Terry Carroll (Margie) and Tim Carroll (Kim); brothers, Guy Carroll, Rayburn Carroll (Patsy), Joe Donald Carroll (Diane); sister, Betty Jean Grammar (David); nine grandchildren, Joseph Dodson (Lindsey), Tori Norwood (Will), Magen Robertson (Josh), Taylor Marine (Caleb), Mallory Ofczarzak (Adam), Tristan Hall, Bryant Carroll, Lesley Carroll, & Cason Carroll; eight great grandchildren, Isabelle Wright, Rhett Lee Robertson, William Norwood, Kathryn Dodson, Lainee Jo Robertson, Jensen Ofczarzak, John Sawyer Marine, and Jack Marine, and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arbor Woods Health and Rehab Facility Residents' Account, P.O. Box 400, Reform, AL 35481.



