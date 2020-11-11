Troy Ronald Jones
Northport - Troy Ronald Jones, age 82, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 9, 2020, at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Circlewood Baptist Church with Bro. Herb Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Watkins Jones; parents, Kenny David Jones and Pauline Jones Elmore; sister, Carolyn Lamb; and brothers, Jerry Jones and James Jones.
Survivors include his daughters, Senna J. Hubbard (Brad) and Misty J. Thompson; son, Todd Jones (Rachael); sister, Charlotte J. Lawrence; brother, David Jones (Cathy); and grandchildren, Blake Hubbard (Jacqueline), Slayton Thompson, Chandler Jones, Skyler H. Thigpen (Charlie), Spencer Thompson and Sara Morgan Thompson.
Troy graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1957 and was proud to be a Tuscaloosa Black Bear and a member of the BZI Fraternity. All of his life he was known for his love of cars and was referred to as "Bondo" by many of his friends. He was his grandchildren's biggest. He traveled near and far for all of their events. He was always up for a good road trip with family and friends. He was a member of Circlewood Baptist Church. He had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed.
Pallbearers will be Danny Hamilton, Ryan Jones, David Watkins, Dwight Lamb, Wes Jones, Jackie Austin, Blake Hubbard and Slayton Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dementia Society of America
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com
