1/1
Troy Ronald Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy Ronald Jones
Northport - Troy Ronald Jones, age 82, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 9, 2020, at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Circlewood Baptist Church with Bro. Herb Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Watkins Jones; parents, Kenny David Jones and Pauline Jones Elmore; sister, Carolyn Lamb; and brothers, Jerry Jones and James Jones.
Survivors include his daughters, Senna J. Hubbard (Brad) and Misty J. Thompson; son, Todd Jones (Rachael); sister, Charlotte J. Lawrence; brother, David Jones (Cathy); and grandchildren, Blake Hubbard (Jacqueline), Slayton Thompson, Chandler Jones, Skyler H. Thigpen (Charlie), Spencer Thompson and Sara Morgan Thompson.
Troy graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1957 and was proud to be a Tuscaloosa Black Bear and a member of the BZI Fraternity. All of his life he was known for his love of cars and was referred to as "Bondo" by many of his friends. He was his grandchildren's biggest. He traveled near and far for all of their events. He was always up for a good road trip with family and friends. He was a member of Circlewood Baptist Church. He had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed.
Pallbearers will be Danny Hamilton, Ryan Jones, David Watkins, Dwight Lamb, Wes Jones, Jackie Austin, Blake Hubbard and Slayton Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dementia Society of America.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
2055533555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved