TUSCALOOSA - Valeria Dixon, age 84, died February 22, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services for Mrs. Dixon will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Gregory L. Morris will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home directing. Public viewing will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12 noon - 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Valeria Dixon will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2020