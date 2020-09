Valoris Hallman RobinsonNorthport - Valoris Hallman Robinson (Vicki), 85, formerly of Northport, AL went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Rev. Albert Lyle will be officiating. A visitation will be the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 1:00 until service time at 2:00 P.M.