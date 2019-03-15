|
|
PORTSMOUTH, VA. - Velma D. Clay, age 79, of Portsmouth, Va., passed away March 8, 2019 in Portsmouth, Va. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Lorenza James officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Spring Baptist Church Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2019