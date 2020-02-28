|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Velma Hubbert McClure, age 101, moved to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Valley View Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Billy Joy officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church. There will be no graveside service.
Mrs. McClure joins her husband of 65 years, Ben McClure; as well as her parents, Dewey and Essie Hubbert; brothers, Roy Hubbert and Troy Hubbert; and sister, Julia McClure, all who preceded her.
She is survived by daughter, Peggy Reynolds (Dan); son, Jerry McClure; grandchildren, Jason Stapp (Julie), Matthew Stapp and Jay McClure (Lindsay); step-grandson, Jay Reynolds (Sheila); great-grandchildren, Hannah Stapp, Kylee Stapp, John Colby Stapp, Morgan Stapp and Riley McClure; three step-great-grandchildren, Chloe, Bella and Lucy Reynolds; one great-great granddaughter, Tinleigh Cade Stapp; one sister, Jewel Lee; one sister-in-law, Faye Rice Hubbert; and many special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. McClure was retired from Sears as head cashier. She was a charter and faithful member of Valley View Baptist Church.
She will be greatly missed, but we have the assurance we will see her again.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2020