Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Valley View Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Valley View Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Hubbert McClure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma Hubbert McClure Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Velma Hubbert McClure, age 101, moved to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Valley View Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Billy Joy officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church. There will be no graveside service.
Mrs. McClure joins her husband of 65 years, Ben McClure; as well as her parents, Dewey and Essie Hubbert; brothers, Roy Hubbert and Troy Hubbert; and sister, Julia McClure, all who preceded her.
She is survived by daughter, Peggy Reynolds (Dan); son, Jerry McClure; grandchildren, Jason Stapp (Julie), Matthew Stapp and Jay McClure (Lindsay); step-grandson, Jay Reynolds (Sheila); great-grandchildren, Hannah Stapp, Kylee Stapp, John Colby Stapp, Morgan Stapp and Riley McClure; three step-great-grandchildren, Chloe, Bella and Lucy Reynolds; one great-great granddaughter, Tinleigh Cade Stapp; one sister, Jewel Lee; one sister-in-law, Faye Rice Hubbert; and many special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. McClure was retired from Sears as head cashier. She was a charter and faithful member of Valley View Baptist Church.
She will be greatly missed, but we have the assurance we will see her again.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -