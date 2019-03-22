|
TUSCALOOSA - Velma Lee Clemons, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Westside Church of Christ. Brother Norman Spann will officiate. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Velma Lee Clemons will be held today, March 22, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 22, 2019