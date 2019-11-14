Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel
Velvie Ellen Smith Barnes

Velvie Ellen Smith Barnes Obituary
NORTHPORT - Velvie Ellen Smith Barnes, age 94, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 11, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Kerry Richardson, of Northport Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Blanton Smith and Lola Espey Smith; brothers, Fred Smith, Adrian Smith and Truman Smith; sisters, Lorene Pugh and Darlene Snyder; and husband, Murray DeWitt Barnes.
Survivors include her daughter, Scharlon Pounders (Ted); sons, Murray M. Barnes (Sharon) and Harold Barnes (Janice); sisters, Irene Spencer (Mike), Gracie Rushing and Linda Cunningham (Mike); brothers, Herman Smith and Doyle Smith (Connie); grandchildren, Scott Barnes (Misti), John Barnes, Tracie Fisher (Brian), Tammie Kelly (Chris), Cayla Steele (Brannon) and Carra Barnes; great-grandchildren, Colton Fisher, Tristin Fisher, Blake Kelly, Ashley Kelly and Katelyn Barnes.
She was born in Tuscaloosa County in 1925 and worked for Piggly Wiggly for many years.
Special thanks to caregivers: Gracie Rushing, Linda Cunningham and Hospice of West Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Mike Cunningham, Ken Richardson, John Barnes, Billy Hulgan, Ken Smith and Jimmy Sexton.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Northport Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Northport Church of Christ.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 14, 2019
