VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Plum Grove Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Plum Grove Baptist Church
Mrs. Verdell Burton Green

Mrs. Verdell Burton Green Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mrs. Verdell Burton Green, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., transitioned to her eternal home Saturday, June 15, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Plum Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Tyshawn Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Andrew Green, Sr.; parents, James Burton and Minnie Colvin Burton; one brother, Evans Burton, Sr.; and three sisters, one in infancy, Clara Burton and Johnnie Mae Walker.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory: five sons, Charles, Melvin (Velvthra), Abner (Mary) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Rev. Amos (Kay) of Kernersville, N.C. and Christopher (Kim) of Foley, Ala.; four daughters, Veretta (Charles Barnes), Cordelia, Vendella (Tommy German) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Jeanetta of Montgomery, Ala.; one step-son, Rev. Andrew, Jr. (Faye) of East Palo Alto, Calif.; two step-daughters, Min. Theresa (Edward Smith) of Savannah, Ga. and Cornelia of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 15 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019
