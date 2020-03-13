|
TUSCALOOSA - Vergil Lewis Williams, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 6, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3 p.m., at Forest Lake United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall with Dr. Kevin Thomas and Rev. Melody Traylor officiating. A graveside service at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park will precede the Celebration of Life service with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of West Alabama or the Humane Society of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 13, 2020