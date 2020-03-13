Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Forest Lake United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

Vergil Lewis Williams

Vergil Lewis Williams Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Vergil Lewis Williams, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 6, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3 p.m., at Forest Lake United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall with Dr. Kevin Thomas and Rev. Melody Traylor officiating. A graveside service at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park will precede the Celebration of Life service with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of West Alabama or the Humane Society of West Alabama.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 13, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
